John Tolkin named to US Olympic roster

July 8, 2024 (Official Press Release) New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin has been named to the United States Olympic Team final roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in France, U.S. Soccer announced today. Tolkin, 21, has made seven appearances for the U.S. Olympic team in their preparation for the Olympics. He also made one appearance for the United States senior national team in 2024, appearing a friendly against Slovenia in January. Tolkin becomes the sixth player in franchise history to be named to the United States Olympic team as an active member of the club. He is the first player since Tim Howard and Ramiro Corrales, who were called in for the 2000 Summer Olympics. The United States will participate in the Olympics for the first time since 2008. They will face off against Spain in a friendly prior to the Olympics on July 18 in Bordeaux, France. After the friendly, Tolkin and the U.S. will participate in Group A and will first play against hosts France on July 24. Following that match, U.S will face New Zealand on July 27 and then finish group stage play against Guinea on July 30. The Chatham, NJ native is in his fifth season with New York and has made 105 career MLS appearances with the club. Tolkin has record 15 career assists across all competitions, which ranks tied for second in franchise history by a defender. He was named to his first-career MLS All-Star roster in 2023 and also set a new franchise record for most assists by a defender in a single season across all competitions with 10 in 2023.