   
RBNY II demolishes Atlanta, 6:2
July 7, 2024

6:2
New York Atlanta
Rosborough
Williams(OG)
Hall 2
Gutierrez
Mosquera 		Tmimi
Chong Qui
07.07.24 · Reserve

RBNY II broke out of its home slump in a big way, trashing Atlanta, 6:2.

Tanner Rosborough opened the scoring in the 15th minute for his second goal in as many games. Atlanta equalized in the 27th.

New York scored three goals in quick succession at the end of the half: an Atlanta own goal in the 43rd, a Julian Hall blast in the 45th, and a Juan Gutierrez header off a corner six minutes into injury time.

Rafael Mosquera scored Metro's fifth in the 88th. After Atlanta got one back in injury time, Hall scored again six minutes in.


 
•  News Archive
•  Rumor Mill
•  Weekly Awards
•  Season Ratings
•  Last Game Ratings

•  Team Roster
•  Schedule
•  Statistics
•  Standings
•  Transactions
•  Reserves
•  Building the Team
•  Staff
•  Ticket Info
•  Stadium Info

Home · Team · News · History · Boards · Stuff · About

Copyright © 2001-2024 MetroFanatic.com™.
MetroFanatic is not affiliated with the MetroStars, Red Bull New York, or Major League Soccer.