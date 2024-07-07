RBNY II demolishes Atlanta, 6:2

6:2 New York Atlanta Rosborough

Williams(OG)

Hall 2

Gutierrez

Mosquera Tmimi

Chong Qui 07.07.24 · Reserve

RBNY II broke out of its home slump in a big way, trashing Atlanta, 6:2.

Tanner Rosborough opened the scoring in the 15th minute for his second goal in as many games. Atlanta equalized in the 27th.

New York scored three goals in quick succession at the end of the half: an Atlanta own goal in the 43rd, a Julian Hall blast in the 45th, and a Juan Gutierrez header off a corner six minutes into injury time.

Rafael Mosquera scored Metro's fifth in the 88th. After Atlanta got one back in injury time, Hall scored again six minutes in.