Lewis Morgan can't rescue Scotland

Lewis Morgan finally got into the game for Scotland, and it didn't exactly end well. His nation was tied with Hungary 0:0 when he came in 89th minute; they ended up losing 1:0 on a goal ten minutes into injury time, with Morgan not exactly blameless on the play. A tie would not have eliminated Scotland but put them on the brink; a loss sends them crashing out of the Euro, meaning Morgan can now come back to Metro.

Nevertheless, Morgan joins an exclusive group of current Metros who played in the Euro: Roberto Donadoni in 1996 and Lothar Matthaus in 2000.