   
Frankie Amaya to be sold?
June 20, 2024

Frankie Amaya, who mysteriously did not start yesterday (he was supposedly carrying a knock), now might be on the move. Omniscient MLS reporter Tom Bogert is reporting that "Toluca nearing a deal to sign Frankie Amaya from the New York Red Bulls. Deal will be around $4 million. Nothing totally done yet."

Amaya is under contract through 2024, with a club option for next year. Bogert also adds, "Red Bulls will add a midfielder this summer with Amaya's impending departure".

Stay tuned?


 
