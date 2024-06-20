Frankie Amaya to be sold?

Frankie Amaya, who mysteriously did not start yesterday (he was supposedly carrying a knock), now might be on the move. Omniscient MLS reporter Tom Bogert is reporting that "Toluca nearing a deal to sign Frankie Amaya from the New York Red Bulls. Deal will be around $4 million. Nothing totally done yet."

Amaya is under contract through 2024, with a club option for next year. Bogert also adds, "Red Bulls will add a midfielder this summer with Amaya's impending departure".

Stay tuned?