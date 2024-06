Carlos Coronel going to Copa America

Carlos Coronel was officially named to the Paraguay roster for the 2024 Copa America, where he looks to be the starting goalkeeper. Paraguay is drawn into Group D.

Joining Coronel on the squad is former Metro Alejandro Romero Gamarra, AKA Kaku. Coaching Paraguay is Daniel Garnero, a former midfielder from Argentina who tried out for the MetroStars in 2003, a year after his retirement as a player.