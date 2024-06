RBNY II beats Toronto behind two from Sofo, 2:1

June 9, 2024 2:1 New York Toronto Sofo 2 Sharpe 06.09.24 · Reserve RBNY II ended its four-game losing streak, beating Toronto II, 2:1, for its first regulation home victory of the season. Mohammed Sofo scored both RBNY II goals. The first came in the 43rd minute, the second from the penalty spot in the 61st. Toronto scored in the 71st after a mistake by Adrian O'Connor.