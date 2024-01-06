Metro grinds out a 1:0 win over Orlando

June 1, 2024 1:0 New York Orlando Tolkin

06.01.24 · League When Metro lost the shutout in the dying seconds on Wednesday, it was not that important... other than pissing off Carlos Coronel. The story would be different tonight, as the late lead was only one, not three. This time, Coronel and Metro kept it clean, as John Tolkin's free kick goal stood alone in a 1:0 victory. Much like first half in midweek, Metro could not create much offensively. Orlando was fine sitting back and letting Metro break it; they couldn't. Unlike midweek, Metro did manage to score a first-half goal. It happened in the 38th minute when Tolkin blasted a wonderful free kick from the right center and into the net. (So two straight games with free kick goals... Go figure!) Also unlike midweek, Metro did not exactly turn it up in the second half. Orlando had most of the run of play, but did not exactly bother Coronel, ending with a lone shot on goal. Metro looked to have scored in the 74th, when Elias Manoel sent a long blast outside the box into the net. Somehow, a phantom foul on Tolkin was called to revert the goal... A foul that forced Tolkin to leave the game. Yes, he must have really at fault there! It wasn't just Tolkin to had to be subbed; Noah Eile had to go as well. With Andres Reyes missing due to injury, Sandro Schwarz was forced to give a debut to draft pick Aidan O'Connor. The mammoth rookie fared pretty well the rest of the way, as all of possession in the world couldn't help Orlando break through. Over the course of the long season, it's important to grind out wins like this, when the team is not exactly playing well. Offensively, at least. Defensively? Tonight, Metro was perfect.