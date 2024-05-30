Another Swede, Gustav Berggren, linked

If you are worried about depth in defensive midfield, as Peter Stroud's long-term injury led to us being, there might be help on the horizon. According to Poland's Meczyki, RBNY has a standing offer for Gustav Berggren, currently on the books of Rakow Czestochowa.

Berggren is a 26-year-old, 6'2" defensive midfielder who came up with BK Hacken. He has one senior cap for his country, earned in 2020.

Meczyki claims that Metro and Orlando were two teams chasing Beggren over the winter break, and that the "proposal from New York is still on the table".