   
Another Swede, Gustav Berggren, linked
May 30, 2024

If you are worried about depth in defensive midfield, as Peter Stroud's long-term injury led to us being, there might be help on the horizon. According to Poland's Meczyki, RBNY has a standing offer for Gustav Berggren, currently on the books of Rakow Czestochowa.

Berggren is a 26-year-old, 6'2" defensive midfielder who came up with BK Hacken. He has one senior cap for his country, earned in 2020.

Meczyki claims that Metro and Orlando were two teams chasing Beggren over the winter break, and that the "proposal from New York is still on the table".


 
•  News Archive
•  Rumor Mill
•  Weekly Awards
•  Season Ratings
•  Last Game Ratings

•  Team Roster
•  Schedule
•  Statistics
•  Standings
•  Transactions
•  Reserves
•  Building the Team
•  Staff
•  Ticket Info
•  Stadium Info

Home · Team · News · History · Boards · Stuff · About

Copyright © 2001-2024 MetroFanatic.com™.
MetroFanatic is not affiliated with the MetroStars, Red Bull New York, or Major League Soccer.