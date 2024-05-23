John Tolkin signed to a new contract

May 23, 2024 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed Chatham, NJ native John Tolkin to a new MLS contract, the club announced today. Tolkin signed a new four-year MLS contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. "We are thrilled to sign John [Tolkin] to a new contract - being a homegrown player, he has worked his way through our Academy and NYRB II and has become an important member of our First Team and the club playing 112 official matches, while only being 21 years old, "said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "He has proven to be one of the top young players at his position globally and despite missing preseason, he has been fighting back and still has a lot of potential to grow with us. We are very proud to have John with us." Tolkin, 21, is in his fifth season with the Red Bulls and has made 93 career MLS appearances for the club. Over his five seasons, Tolkin has recorded five goals and 11 assists in MLS play, while tallying 15 assists across all competitions. In 2023, Tolkin recorded 10 assists across all competitions, which is the most assists by a homegrown in a single season across all competitions and the most assists by a defender in a single season across all competitions. "John has been a great person to get to know over the last couple months and I'm really happy to keep him with the club," said Head Coach Sandro Schwarz. "He has been a big member of this club for the last few years and has been very important for the club on the field and off." Tolkin earned his first career MLS All-Star call-up last season and was named No. 6 overall in the 2023 MLS 22 Under 22 List. The defender has earned four caps for the United States Men's National Team - he made his debut on January 28, 2023, in a friendly against Colombia. Tolkin has also earned three call-ups to the U.S Olympic team, which is set to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.