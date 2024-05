RBNY II spanked by Orlando, 3:1

3:1 Orlando New York Mohammed

Tsukada 2 Kasule 05.08.24 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls II fell to Orlando City B, 3-1, on Wednesday night in Florida.

Orlando scored three goals in the first half en route to their victory, scoring twice before the sixth minute of the match.

Early in the second half, RB2 cut the deficit to two when Mohammed Sofo was taken down in the box and was awarded a penalty kick that Ibrahim Kasule converted.