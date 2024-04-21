RBNY II "loses" first of the season on PKs to Philly

1:1 Philadelphia (4:2) New York Davis Sserwadda 04.21.24 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls II tied Philadelphia Union 2, 1-1 at Subaru Park on Sunday afternoon with Philadelphia winning the shootout, 4-2.

New York opened the scoring in the 14th minute when a Bento Estrela long ball found a sprinting Steven Sserwadda, who calmly tucked the ball away past the Philadelphia goalkeeper. Estrela's assist on the goal was the first of his professional career.

Philadelphia equalized in the 56th minute after Edward Davis redirected a cross into the back of the net.

Ibrahim Kasule and Estrela converted their shots in the shootout.