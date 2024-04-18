Andres Reyes suspended an extra game

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended New York Red Bulls defender Andres Reyes for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Reyes an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 40th minute of New York's match against Chicago Fire FC on April 13.

The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.

Reyes will serve his red card suspension during New York's match on April 20 against LAFC and the additional match suspension during New York's match on April 27 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.