Stroud, Ngoma undergo surgery

New York Red Bulls midfielder Peter Stroud suffered a left ankle injury in New York's match against Chicago Fire FC on April 13. Stroud had successful surgery on Tuesday.

Stroud entered his second season with the Red Bulls and played and started all eight matches to begin the year. Stroud, a Chester, NJ native, has made 33 career MLS appearances and totaled 1,614 minutes played. The midfielder is a two-time ACC Midfielder of the Year with Duke University, where he played for three seasons prior to joining the Red Bulls.

Red Bulls forward Serge Ngoma had successful surgery on Tuesday to repair an injury in his left knee.

Ngoma entered his third season with New York and made his season debut for the Red Bulls against Inter Miami CF on March 23. The North Plainfield, NJ native recorded his first career U.S. Open Cup goal and assist in New York Red Bulls II's second round match against NYCFC II on April 2.

New York forward Roald Mitchell suffered a left knee injury in the New York Red Bulls II match against Chicago Fire FC II on April 14. He is scheduled for surgery later this week.

Mitchell, 21, entered his first season with the Red Bulls and appeared in two MLS matches for the first team. Mitchell also scored eight goals in five matches played for New York Red Bulls II, which led MLS NEXT Pro. The Montclair, NJ native was named Player of the Matchday for Matchday 5.