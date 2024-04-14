RBNY II blows Mitchell's 4-goal lead, wins on PKs

April 14, 2024 (Official Game Summary) 5:5 New York (4:3) Chicago Mitchell 4

Konicks(OG) Osorio 3

Poreba 2 04.14.24 · Reserve New York Red Bulls II played to a 5-5 draw against Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday, April 14 at MSU Soccer Park. Red Bulls II edged Chicago 4-3 in a penalty kick shootout. The home side opened the scoring in the fourth minute, as Jair Collahuazo threaded a ball into the box that was immediately flicked into the back of the net by Roald Mitchell. Red Bulls II doubled their advantage two minutes later, as Mitchell ripped a penalty kick into the right side past the Chicago goalkeeper following a foul in the box. Mitchell netted a hat trick in the 18th minute after another foul in the box, as he slotted a penalty kick into the lower right side of the net. The hat trick for Mitchell marked the first of his professional career. New York added their fourth of the first half in the 45th minute, as Aidan O'Connor played a ball from well within the Red Bulls II half of the field to Mitchell, who made a run from midfield to collect the pass. The forward maneuvered past a defender and the goalkeeper and sent a left-footed shot through. The visitors struck for their first goal of the match in first half stoppage time, as Harold Osorio scored on a penalty kick following a New York foul in the box. Chicago scored two minutes later on another penalty kick from Osorio to make the halftime margin two goals. Following the halftime break, Osorio netted his third of the contest with a penalty kick in the 50th minute to cut the deficit to one. New York expanded the margin back to two in the 68th minute, as the visitors let in an own goal following a cross from the right side. Chicago pulled within one again in the 73rd minute, as David Poreba gathered the pass in between two defenders and sent a shot into the back of the net. The visitors leveled the contest seven minutes later, as Poreba sent a low shot towards the left side of the net to tie the match. Both sides converted their first three kicks in the penalty shootout, as Ibrahim Kasule, Julian Hall, and Curtis Ofori all found the back of the net. After Chicago missed their fourth attempt, Rafael Mosquera converted his attempt to give Red Bulls II the advantage. The visitors missed their fifth attempt to seal the victory for New York.