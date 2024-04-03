Cameron Harper signed to new contract

he New York Red Bulls have signed midfielder Cameron Harper to a new MLS contract, the club announced today. Harper has signed a new three-year MLS contract with an option for 2028.

"We are excited to sign Cam to a long-term contract to keep him with the club," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "Cam has proven to be a great professional on and off the field and we are excited to have him with us."

Harper, 22, has played for the Red Bulls for the last four seasons. He has made 59 MLS appearances, where he has recorded four goals and four assists. Harper scored his first career MLS goal against Chicago Fire FC on May 18, 2022, and tallied his first MLS assist against Philadelphia Union on May 14, 2022.

The Roseville, California native set new career-highs for single season last year in games played (31), games started (24), minutes played (2,150), and shots (32). Prior to New York, Harper spent two seasons with Celtic, where he played for their U-18's and made his senior team debut on January 11, 2021, in a 1-1 draw with Hibernian FC.