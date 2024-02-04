RBNY II drops from the Open Cup, 4:2

New York Red Bulls II fell to New York City FC II, 4-2, in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday night at Belson Stadium.

Red Bulls II opened up the scoring, when Serge Ngoma beat an NYCFC II defender down the left sideline and played a ball into the box, where Mohammed Sofo took and fired a shot on net, which the goalkeeper could not keep it out.

NYCFC II leveled the match in the 22nd minute, when a header went past the NYRB II backline and Jonathan Jimenez dribbled past Dallas Odle and placed the ball in the back of the net. NYCFC II took the lead in the 38th minute, when Jiminez turned an NYRB II defender and hit a shot into the bottom right corner of New York's net. NYCFC II added a third at the end of the first half, when Malachi Jones was able to chip Odle inside New York's eighteen-yard box.

NYRB II pulled the game within one in the 47th minute, when Roald Mitchell played a ball behind NYCFC II's defense and Ngoma placed it in the bottom left corner.

NYCFC II added a fourth in the 87th minute, when Jonathan scored a penalty.