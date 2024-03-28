RBNY II tops Cincy on late Mitchell winner, 3:2

New York Red Bulls II defeated FC Cincinnati 2 in a 3-2 thriller at NKU Soccer Stadium on Thursday evening.

New York opened the scoring right after the break in the 46th minute, after Mohammed Sofo played a ball to Roald Mitchell, who was able to place the ball home for the lead.

Cincinnati tied things up in the 54th minute when Benjamin Stitz made a run down the right side of the final third and found an angle to out the ball into the back of the net for his side's first. The home side would take the lead in the 66th minute when Yair Ramos placed the ball into the side netting from his spot in the middle of the box.

New York leveled the match in the 79th minute, when Sofo played in another ball from a free kick that deflected off multiple players and found the back of the net off Cincinnati defender Benjamin Stitz for the own goal.

Red Bulls II took the lead in the dying moments of the match, when Omar Valencia whipped a ball in to find a rising Mitchell for the header and the eventual match winner.

Goalkeeper Dallas Odle made his first career appearance with New York Red Bulls II since signing this offseason.