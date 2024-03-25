Lewis Morgan named MLS Player of the Matchday

March 25, 2024 (Official Press Release) New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan has been named the MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 6, the league announced today. Morgan recorded a hat trick in New York's 4-0 win against Inter Miami CF on Saturday, March 23 at Red Bull Arena. Morgan, 27, joined the Red Bulls from Inter Miami CF on December 12, 2021 via trade. In 2022, Morgan was the Red Bulls leading goal scorer with 14 MLS regular season goals, which is the most goals scored by a midfielder in a single season in franchise history. The following season, Morgan suffered multiple injuries, which kept him sidelined for most of the 2023 season. The Greenock, Scotland native has recorded five goals in the club's opening five matches and is currently tied for first in MLS in goals scored. He has scored the three game-winning goals in New York's three victories this season, which ranks first in MLS. Morgan has now recorded two hat tricks with New York after his most recent one against his former club on March 23 and is only the fourth player in franchise history to record multiple hat tricks for the club. The other four players are Bradley Wright-Phillips, Amado Guevara, and Clint Mathis. Morgan becomes the first Red Bulls player to earn Player of the Matchday honors since former New York midfielder Luquinhas earned the honors for Week 15 of the 2022 MLS season. It is also the second time that Morgan has earned the honor and his first since Week 2 of the 2022 season when he recorded his first-career hat trick for New York against Toronto FC on March 2, 2022.