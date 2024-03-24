RBNY II loses late lead, comes back on PKs

3:3 New York (4:3) Miami Hall

Kasule 2 Afonso 2

Pinter 03.24.24 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls II tied Inter Miami CF II, 3-3, at MSU Soccer Park on Sunday afternoon, and won the shootout 4-3 to gain them two points at home.

Red Bulls II opened up the scoring, when Mohammed Sofo delivered a low cross to the near post for an incoming Julian Hall, who put it past the goalkeeper to give New York the lead.

Inter Miami CF II leveled the score in the 40th minute, when Leo Alfonso got past the New York backline and curled a shot into New York's net.

New York regained the lead in the 51st minute after Ibrahim Kasule slotted home a penalty kick. In the 67th minute, Kasule scored again, pouncing on a rebound to extend the lead.

Inter Miami CF II pulled within one goal in the 80th minute, when Alfonso struck a free-kick right over New York's wall to score his second of the match. Miami leveled the match again in the 97th minute, when Alfonso delivered a low cross into New York's box, which was saved by Alan Rutkowski, but Daniel Pinter was there to score the tap in for Miami.

Despite going down early in the shootout, Rutkowski saved Pinter's penalty to give New York a chance to win the shootout. Roald Mitchell stepped up and scored the shootout-winning penalty for New York.