Request to postpone Miami game denied

Take your pick: 1) Lionel Messi is not playing, 2) The game is due to take place in a torrential downpour, 3) Half the team is away on international duty due to MLS playing through FIFA windows (yet pausing for a month for the Leagues Cup)... whatever the case may be, RBNY has asked for the match to be postponed. However, the league has denied the request, according to Miami coach Tata Martino.

Good on you, MLS! (NOT)