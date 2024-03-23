Another call-up for Sofo and Valencia

The New York Red Bulls have added NYRB II midfielder Mohammed Sofo and defender Omar Valencia on short-term loan agreements ahead of New York's match against Inter Miami CF, the club announced today.

Sofo, 19, made 12 appearances for NYRB II last year, which included four starts. He recorded two goals in MLS NEXT Pro last season, including his first goal for the club on August 13, 2023, against Columbus Crew 2. Sofo recorded one goal and one assist in NYRB II's first round Open Cup victory over Hudson Valley Hammers on Wednesday.

Valencia,19, has made 18 appearances for NYRB II over the last two years with the club. He has recorded two assists in those appearances. He recorded his first assist with the club against Memphis 901 FC on October 10, 2022. Valencia appeared in multiple preseason games with the first team this preseason.