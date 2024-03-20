RBNY II hammers Hammers in Open Cup opener, 5:1

5:1 New York Hudson Val Sullivan

Sofo

Jarvis

Dembele

Kasule Neto 03.20.24 · Open Cup

New York Red Bulls II defeated Hudson Valley Hammers, 5-1, in the first round of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and have advanced to the second round.

Red Bulls II kicked off the scoring, when Mohammed Sofo got past the Hudson Valley Hammers defense and slotted a pass across the box to Dylan Sullivan, who passed it in the net. Sullivan recorded his first career goal for Red Bulls II.

New York doubled their lead, when Aiden Jarvis struck a shot and the Hudson Valley goalkeeper saved it, but Sofo recovered the rebound and scored into the roof of the net.

Red Bulls II made the score 3-0 after Jarvis curled in a shot from inside Hudson Valley's eighteen-yard box. New York added another goal, when a ball fell for Malick Dembele, who slotted the ball home. Jarvis and Dembele both scored their first career goals for Red Bulls II.

Red Bulls II finished the scoring for the match, when Juan Jose Mina blasted a left-footed shot off the crossbar and Ibrahim Kasule headed the ball in for their fifth goal of the match.