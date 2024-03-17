RBNY II starts season by dropping Columbus, 2:0

0:2 Columbus New York

Carmona

Mitchell 03.17.24 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls II opened the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season with a win on the road over Columbus Crew 2 at Lower.com Field.

New York opened the scoring in the 11th minute when midfielder Ibrahim Kasule laid a perfect pass to forward Wiki Carmona, who fired home a rocket of a shot from 20 yards out. The Venezuelan has recorded the opening goal of the season for New York in back-to-back seasons.

Red Bulls II doubled their lead in the 83rd minute after Kasule sent another perfect pass to forward Roald Mitchell, who tucked the ball away for the finish.