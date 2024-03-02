Valencia

Sofo, Valencia called up again

The New York Red Bulls have added NYRB II midfielder Mohammed Sofo and defender Omar Valencia on short-term loan agreements ahead of New York's match against Houston Dynamo FC, the club announced today.

Sofo, 19, made 12 appearances for NYRB II last year, which included four starts. He recorded two goals in MLS NEXT Pro last season, including his first goal for the club on August 13, 2023, against Columbus Crew 2. Sofo participated in five preseason matches with New York this preseason, where he scored two goals.

Valencia, 19, has made 18 appearances for NYRB II over the last two years with the club. He has recorded two assists in those appearances. He recorded his first assist with the club against Memphis 901 FC on October 10, 2022. Valencia appeared in multiple preseason games with the first team this preseason.