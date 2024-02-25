Season opens with dominating scoreless draw

February 25, 2024 0:0 Nashville New York



02.25.24 · League Stop us if you heard this one: Metro dominates, but can't score. What year is this? 2024? Could have fooled us! And yet, that's what we saw yet again, as a new coach, a new star midfielder, and... not much else new saw Metro run over Nashville, hit the woodwork three times, and end the season opener with a scoreless draw. Emil Forsberg and Noah Eile made their debuts, tripling Metro's all-time Swedish contingent at the opening whistle (joining former vice captain S. Markus Holgersson, of course). Eile's entry was the expense of Andres Reyes, as he partnered Sean Nealis in central defense. With John Tolkin still not full fit, Kyle Duncan deputized on the left, with Dylan Nealis on the right. Frankie Amaya, Daniel Edelman, and Peter Stroud rounded out the midfield, with Elias Manoel and Dante Vanzeir up front. Metro completely dominated the first half, with Forsberg brilliantly controlling the run of play. Early on, he set up Manoel with a nifty header, only for the shot to be saved. Midway through the period, a wonderful long ball from Eile saw Vanzeir get in the back of the defense and place a soft touch past the keeper, only for it to ring off the far post. Nashville, who started a midfield made up all three former Metros: Sean Davis, Alex Muyl, and Dru Yearwood, almost saw the former get his marching orders for a high boot. Luckily for them, VAR turned the red into a yellow. In the second half, a long Amaya blast went off the goalkeeper's fingertips and then, the crossbar. Then, it was Forsberg's turn to hit the bar, off a centrally placed free kick. Metro ran out of steam late, and Nashville finally had a couple of opportunities off set pieces. Carlos Coronel came up big when finally needed to preserve the unsatisfying point. Lewis Morgan played the last 26 minutes in a welcome return, and Roald Mitchell got his debut. See, that's the problem: when Metro needed a goal, they brought up someone who played college soccer last year. And nothing against Mitchell, it's just... Until this team signs a goalscorer, history will keep repeating itself. Lineup: Coronel, Duncan, Nealis, Eile, Nealis, Edelman, Amaya, Stroud, Forsberg, Manoel, Vanzeir. Subs: Morgan, Mitchell, Carmona.