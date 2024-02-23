International roster slot bought for 175K

February 23, 2024 (Official Press Release) New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel and midfielder Wiki Carmona have obtained their U.S. Green Cards and are now permanent U.S. residents. Also, the New York Red Bulls have acquired an International Roster Slot for the 2024 MLS season from Colorado Rapids. New York sent $175,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money to Colorado. Coronel and Carmona will no longer occupy international roster spots on New York's roster. Coronel, 27, is entering his fourth season with the Red Bulls, where he has made 101 MLS appearances for the club. Coronel has recorded 30 shutouts with New York, which ranks second all-time in franchise history. Last season, Coronel registered nine shutouts, which was the second-best tally in a single season in his career. He has been a feature for the Paraguayan National Team, where he has made six appearances and recorded three shutouts in the last calendar year. Carmona, 20, made 17 appearances for New York last season, where he recorded one goal, which was a game-winning goal against New England Revolution on July 8. The Venezuelan youth international has made 44 career MLS appearances for the club and has recorded two goals and one assist. Last season in MLS NEXT Pro, Carmona scored eight goals in 10 matches played.