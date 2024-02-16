Dennis Gjengaar signing made official

February 16, 2024 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have completed the transfer of Norwegian winger Dennis Gjengaar from Odds BK for an undisclosed transfer fee, the club announced today. Gjengaar signs a four-year MLS contract through 2027 with an option for 2028 as a U-22 Initiative player, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC. Gjengaar, 19, has spent the last two seasons with Odds BK in Eliteserien, where he made 39 appearances and recorded seven goals and two assists. The midfielder scored his first professional goal in a 3-1 victory over Sandefjord and recorded a brace in the match. In his first season with Odds BK, he made 10 appearances and scored five goals, which came in a seven-game span. Gjengaar made 44 appearances across all competitions for the club. "We are very excited to add Dennis [Gjengaar] to our club. He is a promising young player with a great skillset and tremendous speed," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "Dennis is a great individual both on and off the field and we are looking forward to having him with us." Prior to signing with the first team, Gjengaar played with Odds BK II and made 51 appearances, where he totaled 3,738 minutes played. The Horten, Norway native scored three goals during his time with the club's second team. "We are happy to have Dennis on our roster and add to the quality of our team," said Head Coach Sandro Schwarz. "Dennis is a talented midfielder with great on-the-ball qualities and we are excited to have him at the club." Gjengaar has featured for multiple Norway Youth National teams, which includes the U-15's, U-17's, U-18's, U-19's, and U-20's. He made his debut for the U-20's on November 17, 2023 in a 2-1 loss against Portugal U-20's. Gjengaar has made 14 appearances for Norway Youth National teams, and scored one goal for the U-18's.