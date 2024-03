Preseason ends with a 2:0 loss to LA

02.17.24 · Preseason

Metro ended its preseason with its first loss and shutout, dropping a 2:0 result to the LA Galaxy. Carlos Coronel let a penalty kick slip by him at the end of the first half, then stopped one in the second. LA scored one late to set the final margin.

Lewis Morgan saw his first game action since August by playing the last 10 minutes.

On to the games that count!