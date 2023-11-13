Emil Forsberg to taste synergy?

November 13, 2023 Oh, Red Bull synergy machine! Will you ever stop churning? Germany's leading tabloid Bild (which, back in 1999, called Metro -- who just signed Lothar Matthaus -- "The Worst Team in the World" -- they weren't far off) claiming that this incarnation of Metro is about to sign Emil Forsberg. According to the rag, "he will move to [...] sister club New York Red Bulls -- and sign a long-term contract there." Apparently, "Forsberg and his wife Shanga decided to move to the USA!" It's like Lothar all over again! Forsberg has been at RB Leipzig since 2014, when they were in 2. Bundesliga. He has been primarily a starter during their rise to the top. This year, he has one goal in 9 games, after six (and four assists) in 30 a year ago. Forsberg was part of the Swedish team at the 2018 World Cup, as well as Euro 2016 and 2020. Oh, yeah, he is also 32 years old, which will make him the second oldest player on the team after Ryan Meara.