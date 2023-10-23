   
Andres Reyes breaks yellow card record
October 23, 2023

By earning a yellow card in the season's final match versus Nashville, Andres Reyes has broken a team record that stood since the inaugural season: yellow cards in a season. Tab Ramos earned 11 in 1996, and Damian Perrinelle tied him in 2015. Reyes's yellow was his 12the of the regular season, breaking the three-way tie.

Reyes broke the season-long all-time competition record as well. His 13th yellow was earned in the Leagues Cup, and the total breaks a tie with fellow Colombian Pedro Alvarez from 2001.

One must note that Reyes actually received 13 yellows in the regular season, but one of them turned into a red because it was his second of the match.


 
•  News Archive
•  Rumor Mill
•  Weekly Awards
•  Season Ratings
•  Last Game Ratings

•  Team Roster
•  Schedule
•  Statistics
•  Standings
•  Transactions
•  Reserves
•  Building the Team
•  Staff
•  Ticket Info
•  Stadium Info

Home · Team · News · History · Boards · Stuff · About

Copyright © 2001-2023 MetroFanatic.com™.
MetroFanatic is not affiliated with the MetroStars, Red Bull New York, or Major League Soccer.