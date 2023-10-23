Andres Reyes breaks yellow card record

By earning a yellow card in the season's final match versus Nashville, Andres Reyes has broken a team record that stood since the inaugural season: yellow cards in a season. Tab Ramos earned 11 in 1996, and Damian Perrinelle tied him in 2015. Reyes's yellow was his 12the of the regular season, breaking the three-way tie.

Reyes broke the season-long all-time competition record as well. His 13th yellow was earned in the Leagues Cup, and the total breaks a tie with fellow Colombian Pedro Alvarez from 2001.

One must note that Reyes actually received 13 yellows in the regular season, but one of them turned into a red because it was his second of the match.