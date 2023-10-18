Metro to control its destiny on Decision Day

October 18, 2023 Charlotte lost a late lead, tying Miami in its game in hand, 2:2. This has a very important effect on Decision Day: Metro is now in control of its own destiny. A win should guarantee that they will make the playoffs, since Charlotte has tied them at 40 points, but is guaranteed to lose out on the first tiebreaker, wins. (There is also the matter of Chicago, but if Metro and Chicago, also at 40, both win, it will go to the goal difference tiebreaker. It's safe to say that the Fire will not make up the seven-goal difference.) Metro can also advance with a tie if ALL of the following happen: Chicago does not beat NYCFC AND Charlotte does not beat Miami Bring on Decision Day!