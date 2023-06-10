|
RBNY II season ends in New England, 2:1
October 6, 2023 (Official Game Summary)
New York Red Bulls II had their season end after falling to New England Revolution II, 2-1, at Gillette Stadium on Friday night in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinal.
New England opened the scoring in the 12th minute, when Marcos Dias sent a ball in across the box to Malcolm Fry, who found space and scored.
Revolution II doubled their lead in the second half after a Victor Souza goal.
New York found life in the 72nd minute when Rafael Mosquera started a counterattack after forcing a turnover and found Julian Hall, who put his side within one.