RBNY II season ends in New England, 2:1

2:1 New England New York Fry

Souza Hall 10.06.23 · Playoff

New York Red Bulls II had their season end after falling to New England Revolution II, 2-1, at Gillette Stadium on Friday night in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinal.

New England opened the scoring in the 12th minute, when Marcos Dias sent a ball in across the box to Malcolm Fry, who found space and scored.

Revolution II doubled their lead in the second half after a Victor Souza goal.

New York found life in the 72nd minute when Rafael Mosquera started a counterattack after forcing a turnover and found Julian Hall, who put his side within one.