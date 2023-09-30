1:0 loss to Chicago is microcosm of the season

September 30, 2023 0:1 New York Chicago

Koutsias 09.30.23 · League Stop us if you heard this one: Metro dominates the majority of the match, creating numerous chances. Unfortunately, its incompetent forwards just cannot put the ball in the net. Then, an idiotic mistake complete changes the game. The opponent scores on their first real opportunity of the match. Down a goal, Metro struggles to regain its offensive prowess, but comes up with a chance at the end... that falls agonizingly short. That's the season in a nutshell, right? Right. Knowing that nothing other than a win will suffice for a playoff push, Metro did everything we wrote above once again, losing to Chicago 1:0. The stupid mistake? A completely idiotic second yellow on Hassan Ndam in the 62nd, as the defender made a completely pointless sideline lunge at midfield. Chicago scored on the ensuing free kick on their first shot of the match. Metro struggled the rest of the way. Desperate for a goal, Troy Lesesne ran out 15-year-old Julian Hall, who became the second youngest player in league history. Alas, the youngster barely touched the ball, making it seem that Metro played two men down. Metro woke up in injury time, but a crossbar on a long shot by Frankie Amaya denied them the equalizer. It shouldn't have been that bad! Metro completely dominated the first half, outshouting Chicago by double digits, but, as always, were just not able to score. There were chances, of course, but, at this point, we're tired of recapping these missed chances. Let's just say that a team that starts Elias Manoel and Tom Barlow at forward gets what it deserves. So, there three games left as the season runs to its inevitably disastrous conclusion. Stop us if you heard this one.