RBNY II eases past Chicago to open playoffs, 4:1

4:1 New York Chicago Ssebuufu

Mullings

Kasule 2 Prpa 10.01.23 · Playoff

New York Red Bulls II defeated Chicago Fire FC II 4-1 on Sunday, October 1, at MSU Soccer Park in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Red Bulls II opened the scoring in the 13th minute, as Wiki Carmona served in a corner kick from the near side of the field that was immediately headed in by forward Frank Ssebuufu.

The home side doubled their advantage in the 25th minute. Ibrahim Kasule played a long through ball from the New York half to O'Vonte Mullings, who surged through the defense and collected the pass, made a run towards the box, and found the back of the net.

New York added a third right before half, as Kasule followed up on a rebound and scored after his initial shot was saved.

Chicago struck in the 56th minute, as Luka Prpa scored with a left-footed free kick from just outside the box.

Red Bulls II added a fourth in second half stoppage time, as Kasule capitalized off a cross from Rafael Mosquera from the far side of the field.