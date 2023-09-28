Andres Reyes signed to contract extension

September 28, 2023 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed Colombian defender Andres Reyes to a new MLS contract starting in 2024, the club announced today. Reyes has signed a new three-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. "We are very happy to sign Andrés to a new contract with our club," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "Over the last three seasons, Andres [Reyes] has shown his qualities on the field and has helped our backline to be one of the best defenses in MLS and we are excited to keep him at the club." Reyes, 23, is in his third season with the club and his fourth season in MLS, where he began with Inter Miami CF before signing with New York on January 18, 2021. In his three seasons with the Red Bulls, Reyes has made 57 appearances and has scored four goals. This season Reyes ranks second in MLS in interceptions (56), third in aerial duels won 105), and sixth in recoveries (199). He has scored two MLS goals this year. The Puerto Tejada, Colombia native was called up to his first Colombian Men's National Team camp in January. "Andres has developed into one of the top center backs in the league during his time with our club," said Head Coach Troy Lesesne. "We are thrilled to keep him and look forward to seeing him continue to be a leader in our backline." Prior to New York, Reyes played the 2020 season for Inter Miami CF, where he made 13 starts during their inaugural season. He made his senior debut at the club level for Atletico Nacional in 2018. Reyes was a member of the 2018 Copa Colombia title- winning side. Reyes has acquired his U.S. Green Card and is now a U.S. permanent resident. Reyes will no longer occupy an international roster spot on the Red Bulls roster, beginning in 2024.