RBNY II loses mostly meaningless finale, 3:1

1:3 New York Philadelphia Hall Rafanello

Le Guennec

Vazquez 09.24.23 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls II fell to Philadelphia Union II, 3-1 on Sunday, September 24, at MSU Soccer Park.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the 20th minute on a free kick goal from outside the box taken by Jeremy Rafanello. Union II doubled their advantage in first half stoppage time, as Hugo Le Guennec intercepted a pass and immediately ripped a shot from well outside the box that found the top left corner of the net.

Red Bulls II struck in the 73rd minute, as Juan Jose Mina maneuvered the near edge of the box and sent in a cross that was immediately flicked in by Julian Hall.

Philadelphia added one more goal in second half stoppage time. Juan Castillo received a pass along the edge of the box and played a low cross into David Vazquez, who slotted a shot into the net.

New York clinched the fourth seed in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, with their first round opponent to be determined.