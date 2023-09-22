Dante's inferno of a season ends prematurely

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir suffered a lumbar spine injury in New York's 1-1 draw against Austin FC on Wednesday, September 20, the club announced today. Vanzeir will be out for the remainder of the regular season.

Vanzeir, 25, made 24 appearances across all competitions for the Red Bulls this season. He scored five goals across all competitions, which included a brace in New York's 2-1 win over Atletico de San Luis, which led the Red Bulls to claim the top spot of their group in the 2023 Leagues Cup.