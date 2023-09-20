Metro pays for one mistake vs Austin, 1:1

September 20, 2023 1:1 New York Austin Rigoni(OG) Driussi 09.20.23 · League If you thought Metro had a chance to make the playoffs, well, you haven't been watching. But if you looked at the standings, and though, it's only a five-point gap, this is doable, then, again, you haven't been watching. But if... You are not watching, of course. No one is watching this team as its death spiral is spinning faster and faster. No, they did not lose to Austin tonight, tying 1:1, but this is a fifth straight game without a win. Metro is not mathematically out of a playoff spot yet, but that fate will become official soon enough. What makes this result even more disappointing is how well Metro played in the first half. Well, "well" is the wrong word here: they played excellently everywhere except finishing (what else is new) and paid dearly for one huge defensive mistake (what else is new). Less than two minutes into the game, a perfect through ball from Frankie Amaya put Elias Manoel all alone against the keeper. All the Brazilian had to do was put it on net... instead, he missed it wide. The goal came in the 7th minute off a John Tolkin free kick that was sent into the box. Dante Vanzeir one-timed it across the goalmouth, where it deflected off an Austin defender and into the net. Unfortunately, the a few minutes later, Vanzeir had to come off after falling hard on his back. The rest of the half was played entirely in Austin's half of the field, usually ending with Metro missing the net. In the 44th minute, the visitors finally went the other way, with Sean Nealis doing well to turn a potential breakaway into a corner kick. Sadly, Dru Yearwood fell asleep on the ensuing set piece, and the visitors evened the game on their first and only chance of the half, and the only shot on goal of the game. The second half consistent of Luquinhas running with his head down, getting touched, and falling on the ground. (What else is new!?) And that was that. For those who are still watching? Don't. Lineup: Coronel, Tolkin, Nealis, Reyes, Duncan, Edelman, Amaya, Yearwood, Luquinhas, Manoel, Vanzeir. Subs: Fernandez, Cabezas, Stroud, Burke, Barlow.