Troy Lesesne: Tom Barlow is a "monster"

September 16, 2023 Look, we're not here to pile up on Tom Barlow, or Troy Lesesne, we're just here to record this quote for posterity. "Tom Barlow, though, I appreciate the statistic that you gave me. But if you look at the statistics of what he does in relationship to our style of play, he's an absolute monster. This guy runs and presses better than any nine in the league. So, if there's a number one rating for that, I would say he's number one for that. I know nines are judged on goals. But nines are also judged in our style of play of how you disrupt the opponent high off the field. Do you ever see New York City kick the ball and be direct like they were tonight? Part of that is because they may change tactics because they're trying to exploit something that they see may be weakened. But also, part of that is because they're always under pressure. And that's because of Tom Barlow." Alright, one thing. For all the disruption Barlow does, Metro is winless in four. Well, one more thing. For all the disruption Barlow does, Metro has only scored one goal in those games, and his inability to score, as a forward, has a huge role in that. The other thing he disrupts is the Metro offense; attacks simply die when Barlow gets the ball. And then, one more thing... Enough.