Anticlimactic derby ends in a drab scoreless draw

September 16, 2023 0:0 NY City New York



09.16.23 · League We were really hoping Metro will score today. No, not because they need a win to have a shot at the playoffs; the playoffs are a chimera at this point. We wanted Metro to score to see if we would feel anything. We felt nothing. To say this season has been an abomination is an exaggeration, for it doesn't measure up to the atrocities of 1999 and 2009. Those two were a dumpster fire; 2023 is burning tire you just can't put out. It just keeps burning and burning, stinking everything around it up. At some point, you start ignoring it... but it's still rancid. No, Metro didn't score tonight. Perhaps that became obvious with 15 minutes to go, when Kyle Duncan fed Omir Fernandez, only to have his close range one-timer saved. Perhaps that became obvious just before the break, when a through ball found a breaking Elias Manoel, but the Brazilian just broke. Perhaps that became obvious at the opening kickoff, when Zach Prince, coaching for suspended Troy Lesesne, fielded Tom Barlow. NYCFC didn't score either. Maybe if they did, we would have felt something... We felt nothing. Lineup: Coronel, Tolkin, Ndam, Reyes, Duncan, Edelman, Amaya, Fernandez, Luquinhas, Barlow, Manoel. Subs: Nealis, Harper, Vanzeir, Stroud, Burke.