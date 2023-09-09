Lewis Morgan out for rest of the season

New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan underwent successful hip surgery on Thursday, September 7, the club announced today. Morgan will be out for the remainder of the season.

Morgan entered his second season with the club and played in five matches, while logging 297 minutes played. In his first season with the club, Morgan scored 14 MLS goals and added four assists. He recorded a total of 18 goals across all competitions and was the first New York Red Bulls to score more than 12 goals in a season since Bradley Wright-Phillips in 2008.