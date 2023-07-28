Colombian right back Juan Jose Mina linked

If you are following the MLS transfer market, seeing every team trying to make itself better, and think, why doesn't RBNY... Well, there we go, finally a tangible rumor. Juan Jose Mina, a 19-year-old Colombian right back, who was previously loosely linked to a "New York team", is supposedly on his way to Metro, according to reports out of Colombia and confirmed by Tom Bogert.

For Deportivo Cali, Mina played in 15 matches, starting 13 last year, but has only appeared in five, starting one, in 2023. He is a Colombian youth international and the brother of World Cup player Yerry Mina.

If you have watched Metro struggle to score goals, with obvious deficiencies in attacking positions, well...