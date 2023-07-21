Dylan Nealis out indefinitely

New York Red Bulls defender Dylan Nealis underwent core muscle surgery on July 7, the club announced today. Nealis will be out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

Nealis, 24, is in his second season with New York after being acquired from Nashville SC on December 15, 2021. The Massapequa, NY native has made 13 appearances this season and has played 899 minutes. Nealis has 64 career MLS appearances, where he has tallied four assists.