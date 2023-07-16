Kasule scores in 5th straight as RBNY II loses, 2:1

2:1 Philadelphia New York Stojanovic

Sanchez Kasule 07.16.23 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls II fell to Philadelphia Union II, 2-1 at Subaru Park.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the fourth minute, when Stefan Stojanovic found the back of the net for the early lead.

New York tied the match from the penalty spot in the 80th minute, with Ibrahim Kasule calmly placing the ball past the Philadelphia keeper. The Ugandan midfielder set a club record by scoring in his fifth consecutive match.

Just two minutes later, Philadelphia regained their lead off the foot of Luciano Sanchez off a breakaway.