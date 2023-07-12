Ibrahim Kasule called up from reserves again

July 12, 2023 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed New York Red Bulls II midfielder Ibrahim Kasule to a short-term agreement, the club announced today. The player will be available for the Red Bulls' MLS regular season match against FC Cincinnati tonight at Red Bull Arena and New York's away match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, July 15. Kasule, 19, signed with New York Red Bulls II from Wakiso Giants FC in the Ugandan Premier League. The midfielder leads the club with seven goals scored and four assists and has led NYRB II to fourth place in the Eastern Conference. He has scored all seven goals in his last eight matches and ranks third among active MLS NEXT Pro midfielders in goals scored this season. Kasule became the first Red Bulls II player to score in four consecutive matches since Stefano Bonomo in 2017. Prior to New York, Kasule was a member of Wakiso Giants since September of 2020 and consistently appeared in the starting lineup during their 2022-2023 season. He won their Player of the Month award for his former club this past October after scoring a goal and tallying two assists in three matches.