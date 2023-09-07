10-man RBNY II can't complete comeback, 3:2

July 9, 2023 (Official Game Summary) 2:3 New York NY City Gorday

Kasule Owusu

Denis

Jimenez 07.09.23 · Reserve New York Red Bulls II fell to NYCFC II, 3-2 on Sunday, July 9, at MSU Soccer Park. The visitors struck first in the 47th minute, as Samuel Owusu sent in a shot immediately following a corner kick from John Denis. NYCFC II doubled their advantage in the 56th minute. After a cross was played into the box, Matt Myers capitalized off a feed from Jack Beer following a scramble in the box. The visitors added a third goal in the 69th minute, as Jonathan Jimenez struck from the edge of the box after receiving a long pass from Beer. Davi Alexandre existed the game int he 62nd minute after receiving his second yellow card. Red Bulls II scored in the 79th minute, as Ibrahim Kasule sent a pass from the far side of the field to Ricardo Gorday. The substitute immediately flicked the ball forward with his right foot and then sent in a shot to the far post with his left foot after getting by a defender. A minute later, the home side struck again. Aiden Jarvis intercepted a pass from NYCFC II and played a ball to defender O'Vonte Mullings, who immediately flicked it forward to Kasule. The midfielder scored off a shot with his right foot. The midfielder has scored in four-straight matches and has recorded a goal or an assist in eight consecutive matches.