Ibrahim Kasule called up from reserves

July 8, 2023 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed New York Red Bulls II midfielder Ibrahim Kasule to a short-term agreement, the club announced today. The player will be available for the Red Bulls' MLS regular season match against New England Revolution tonight at Red Bull Arena. Kasule, 19, signed with New York Red Bulls II from Wakiso Giants FC in the Ugandan Premier League. The midfielder leads the club with six goals scored and three assists and has led NYRB II to fourth place in the Eastern Conference. He has scored all six goals in his last seven matches and ranks tied for third among active MLS NEXT Pro midfielders in goals scored this season. Prior to New York, Kasule was a member of Wakiso Giants since September of 2020 and consistently appeared in the starting lineup during their 2022-2023 season. He won their Player of the Month award for his former club this past October after scoring a goal and tallying two assists in three matches.