Lousy Metro lose Cristian Casseres to Tolouse

July 7, 2023 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have transferred midfielder Cristian Casseres, Jr. to Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC, the club announced today. "We want to thank Cristian [Casseres] for his commitment to the club for the last six seasons, said Head Sport Jochen Schneider. "Cristian always represented the club in a great manner, both on and off the field and we wish him and his family the best in the next step of his career." Casseres, 23, has spent the last six seasons with the Red Bulls, where he has made 116 career MLS appearances with 110 of them being starts. He scored 14 goals and tallied 19 assists. In 2022, he set new career-highs in minutes played (2,200) and assists (6). He was tied for the club lead in assists last season and recorded his first two career multi-assist matches. During his time with New York, Casseres made 19 appearances for the Venezuelan National Team, where he made his debut on October 10, 2020, in World Cup qualifying. He has played 933 minutes and has made 10 starts for Venezuela. He was named the Venezuelan Player of the Year in 2022. "It's been incredible to watch Cristian's [Casseres] rise over the last six years from New York Red Bulls II to the first team, and to see him live out his dream of playing for the Venezuelan National team," said Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "Cristian [Casseres] has been a role model for many of our players especially in the way he has become a leader for this club and we are excited for him to have this opportunity."