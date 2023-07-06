Jyri Nieminen departs for Feyenoord

July 6, 2023 (Official Press Release) New York Red Bulls goalkeepers coach Jyri Nieminen has departed the club after an agreement was made with Feyenoord, the club announced today. New York Red Bulls II goalkeepers coach Jeremy Proud will be promoted to goalkeepers coach for the first team. "We want to thank Jyri [Nieminen] for all he has done for the club over the last three years," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "Jyri [Nieminen] has done some incredible work with our goalkeepers at all levels of our organization and we wish him all the best in this next endeavor." Nieminen joined the Red Bulls in 2021 and has helped lead New York to three postseason appearances over that time. In his first season with New York, goalkeeper Carlos Coronel ranked tied for first in MLS in shutouts with 13. In all three seasons he has been with the club, New York has ranked in the top five of MLS in least goals allowed for the entire season. Prior to New York, Nieminen he spent time as a goalkeepers coach for Orlando Pirates Football Club and spent two seasons at the San Jose Earthquakes from 2018-2019. He played five professional seasons in Finland before going into coaching. His first coaching stint was for the Finnish Football Association and spent time with several Finnish clubs before working for the Estonia Youth National Teams.