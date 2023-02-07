RBNY II maims Miami, 3:0

0:3 Miami New York

Ssebuufu

Mullings

Kasule 07.02.23 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls II defeated Inter Miami CF II 3-0 at DRV PNK Stadium.

New York opened the scoring in the 14th minute, when Dija sent in a driven cross to Frank Ssebuufu, who smashed the ball into the back of the net. The goal from Ssebuufu was his fourth of the season.

Right before the halftime whistle, O'Vonte Mullings put multiple shots on net that eventually made it past the Miami keeper to double New York's lead. Mullings' goal was his first in MLS NEXT Pro.

Instantly after the second half kicked off, O'Vonte Mullings drew a penalty shot, and Ibrahim Kasule buried it to give New York a 3-0 lead. Kasule's goal was his sixth of the season.

Goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci posted his fifth clean sheet of the season.